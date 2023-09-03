RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Police Department posted the following on its Facebook:
Shortly before 12:30 a.m. this morning, a patrol officer's cruiser was struck by an oncoming vehicle. Since the crash involved a RCPD vehicle, the investigation has been handed over to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
Preliminary information in the investigation indicates the oncoming vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed with no headlights.
The officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the oncoming vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An unseatbelted passenger in the oncoming vehicle died at the scene of the crash.
These circumstances are nothing but tragic, however, we appreciate the South Dakota Highway Patrol for their diligence in the ongoing investigation.