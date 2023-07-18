PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota closed the 2023 budget year with a surplus of $96.8 million, according to an announcement made by Governor Kristi Noem. The state attributed its economic success to maintaining a small state government, implementing low taxes, and ensuring responsible spending within its means. Governor Noem expressed satisfaction with the surplus, emphasizing its potential benefits for families across the state by allowing them to retain more of their money and avoiding unnecessary debt. She also mentioned plans to allocate the surplus towards future prison construction costs.
During fiscal year 2023, South Dakota's state government spent $79.7 million less than originally allocated, while total revenue surpassed the legislative adopted forecast by $17.1 million. The state's primary revenue source, sales and use tax, ended slightly below estimates, showing a decline of $6.9 million. According to Jim Terwilliger, the Commissioner of the South Dakota Bureau of Finance and Management, the state's economic metrics remained robust due to adhering to conservative budget principles, which, in the context of uncertainty surrounding the national economy, would ensure the state's long-term fiscal well-being.
South Dakota has witnessed remarkable economic growth over the past few years, attributed in part to its decision to remain "Open for Business" during the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Noem's approach to maintaining the state's operations during the pandemic is said to have contributed to South Dakota's current thriving state, with a AAA credit rating and a fully-funded pension system. With the nation's lowest unemployment rate in history, South Dakotans continue to contribute to the state's prosperity, securing a promising future for upcoming generations. The surplus for fiscal year 2023 was legally transferred to the state's budget reserves, resulting in a total reserve of $335.7 million, equivalent to 14.7% of the fiscal year 2024 general fund budget.