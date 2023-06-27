PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota's Department of Health is distributing $500,000 dollars in grants to battle mosquitoes to help prevent West Nile Virus.
The money will be going to around 200 cities and towns, counties and tribes. Those receiving a grant were selected based on factors, including population size and its history with West Nile cases up until last year.
The grants will range from $500 to $20,000. The Department of Health confirmed the first human case of West Nile in the state last week in Sanborn County.
Secretary Melissa Magstadt expressed her gratitude for the ongoing dedication and proactive approach taken by communities in controlling mosquitoes and preventing the spread of West Nile virus, saying, "Thanks for all your efforts to control mosquitoes and prevent West Nile virus. Your commitment to public health is commendable, and we appreciate the work you are doing to safeguard the well-being of our communities."