RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Pennington County Grand Jury has returned indictments against six players from the Mitchell Legion baseball team for incidents that allegedly took place while attending a tournament in Rapid City in June of 2023.
Hudson Michael Haley (DOB 2-5-05)
- Second Degree Rape
- Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Rape
- Second Degree Rape (Involving two separate victims)
Landon William Waddell (DOB 5-2-04)
- Second Degree Rape
- Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Rape
- Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Rape (Involving two separate victims)
Peyton Douglas Mandel (DOB 12-9-05)
- Second Degree Rape
- Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Rape
Lincoln Charles Bates (DOB 2-6-05)
- Second Degree Rape
- Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Rape
Carter Ryan Miller (DOB 8-6-05)
- Second Degree Rape
- Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Rape
Karter Marcus Sibson (DOB 1-12-06)
- Second Degree Rape
- Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Rape
Second Degree Rape is defined under South Dakota law as the sexual penetration of any person through the use of force, coercion, or threats of immediate and great bodily injury accompanied by apparent power of execution. Second Degree Rape and Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Rape are Class 1 Felonies, punishable by up to fifty (50) years in prison and/or a $50,000.00 fine.
According to South Dakota Law, any juvenile who is sixteen years of age or older and is charged with a Class 1 felony will be tried as an adult.
In addition to the individuals listed above, three juveniles have pending charges in juvenile court.
Additional charges are being considered for adults associated with the team who allegedly had knowledge of the events but did not make the necessary mandated reports that their positions require of them.
It is important to remember that all individuals in the United States are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.