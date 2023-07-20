RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City Regional Airport and other agencies are asking the public to help out with their triennial emergency training simulation. They are needing anywhere from 80 to 100 volunteers. The training involves simulating a plane accident to test the effectiveness of emergency plans, coordination among the different agencies, and the proficiency of airport personnel responding to incidents.
Date and Time:
This will take place Monday, September 11, 2023. Alexa White, deputy director of the Pennington County's Emergency Management department, said that this day was not chosen intentionally, but this is a good way to have those who remember that day and want to help out in a big way. The evening will start at 4 p.m. for certain volunteers and 5 p.m. for others. Officials estimate the training will end at 8:30 p.m.
There will be 3 different types of Volunteers:
- Volunteers who are willing to have moulage, mock injuries, makeup applied to simulate serious conditions.
- Volunteers who will be plane passengers without injuries.
- Volunteers to help with registration, traffic flow, and parking.
Volunteers are asked to wear comfortable clothing and shoes, officials also say to wear appropriate outerwear since the simulation will be outside. For those who will be the "injured" passengers, it is recommended to wear clothing that can get stained or ripped.
Individuals willing to participate will receive a free t-shirt from the training and a light dinner provided by the airport. Anyone 10 years or older can also volunteer, but White asks that a parent or guardian joins as well with those underage.
To sign up to be a volunteer or learn more about this simulated training head to the Pennington County website.