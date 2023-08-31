RAPID CITY, S.D. – Simpsons Printing of Rapid City has been selected as the recipient of the U.S. Small Business Administration's 70th anniversary legacy award.
The legacy award is given in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the SBA. Recipients were selected directly by the district offices as examples of small businesses that have been successful over the years.
Jonathan Simpson, Owner of Simpsons Printing said, “Being a third-generation business and trying to develop it over the years and be involved in the community – we received the award and we’re just very grateful and thankful to even be in consideration for it, so winning it is quite humbling.”
Simpsons Printing opened in 1965 and has remained a family-owned business since.
The SBA noted that Simpsons Printing was one of the small businesses to survive the flood of 1972 adding it was selected in part because of its growth and success over the following decades.
Daniel Simpson, Jonathan’s Father and President of Simpson's Printing said, “We started out small. This is a process of – you know – many many decades of hard work and a lot of ups and downs.”
He says part of that process is treating employees and customers just like part of the family.
68 businesses were selected nationwide, and Simpson's Printing is the recipient for South Dakota.