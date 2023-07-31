RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jurassic Quest is a traveling exhibit that tours the country putting on a show for adults and children alike. The interactive exhibit features animatronics of dinosaurs as well as a variety of other attractions including shows, crafts, a fossil dig and rides. Recently, the tour stopped at the Monument in Rapid City.
Jessie Hinojosa, a show manager for Jurassic Quest said they couldn’t open fast enough, “Before our doors even opened, we had a huge dinosaur herd, excited to come into our show. So there was a lot of excitement already before we started the day.”
The main room had live shows, baby dinosaurs and educational displays with dinosaurs, separated to their appropriate periods – no stegosauruses hanging out with t-rexes.
Another hall has activities such as dinosaur rides, fossil excavations, and bouncy castles.
With so much going on it’s difficult for visitors to choose their favorite activity, but everyone has an answer for the most important question, what’s your favorite dinosaur?