STURGIS, S.D. - Get your putters ready because the Shorty's Rescue, Inc. Golf Tournament is back for a third year.
The tournament will be held on Saturday, August 12 in Sturgis at the Boulder Canyon Golf Course.
The organization is currently looking for co-title sponsors and hole sponsors for our event.
If you or someone you know is interested in sponsoring, the organization says to email shortyrossi@shortysrescue.org.
All the proceeds from the event benefits Shorty's Rescue, Hercules Clinic and Shorty's Rescue Sanctuary.