RAPID CITY, S.D. – Phase one of the Sheridan Lake Road reconstruction is underway.
Crews have closed the eastern sidewalk and removed fences between Corral Drive and Catron Boulevard.
Lane closures will start next week with the eastern lane and the speed limit will drop to 25 mph for that stretch of road. Drivers are advised to take extra care while construction is ongoing.
Roger Hall, city engineer for Rapid City said, “I always want to remind people to slow down, take your time, find an alternate route if you can. Look out for the children. We have a lot of people walking through the area.”
When school starts on Tuesday, August 22, the lane will only close between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to accommodate school traffic. Work to widen the road from three to five lanes is expected to begin in the fall.
Details on the reconstruction project are available on the Rapid City website.