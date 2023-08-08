RAPID CITY, S.D. - The City of Rapid City, Avid4 Engineering and Mainline Contracting, Inc. provided the following update on Sheridan Lake Road Reconstruction Project:
"Mainline Contracting, Inc. will begin setting up for the breakout project on August 8, 2023. This project will begin by removing the fence, sidewalk, light poles and any landscaping or shrubs in the right-of-way. This will be underway August 15, 2023, with completion on August 30, 2023.
Once removals are complete, crews will begin excavating the common utility trench on September 1, 2023. This work will continue through fall with a completion date of December 1, 2023.
The full road reconstruction is scheduled to start at the beginning of June 2024, with full completion estimated in October of 2025.
Motorists are asked to allow additional time to travel through the work zones. Please be alert for sudden changes in traffic, including slowing and merging vehicles, changing work zone location, and construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lanes.
Additional information and ongoing project updates are available on the project website. For more information about the project please call Avid4 Engineering at 605-343-3311 or email info@avid4eng.com."