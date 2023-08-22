RAPID CITY, S.D. - The City of Rapid City have released an update on the Sheridan Lake Road Construction Project.
In a release from the city, the following information was released on lane closure removals during school hours:
"The first day of school is Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. The east lane closure will be removed on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, and only temporary lane closures will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on days while school is in session.
A pedestrian path with signage will be maintained from the northern most Summerset Drive to the existing crossing of Sheridan Lake Road and Corral Drive. The sidewalk north of Corral Drive will remain open until such time that the work progresses to this area.
Motorists are asked to allow additional time to travel through the work zones. The speed limit has been reduced to 25 mph, so please be alert for sudden changes in traffic, including slowing and merging vehicles, changing work zone location, and construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lanes.
Additional information and ongoing project updates are available on the project website at www.sheridanlakeroad.com. For more information about the project please call Avid4 Engineering at 605-343-3311 or email info@avid4eng.com."