RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center encourages all their detainees to continue their education and graduate with their class or receive a GED and on Wednesday, June 1, one detainee received her GED diploma just a day short of her 18th birthday.
The education program at JSC
During the school year of 2022-2023, the facility served a total of 339 students. Out of those 339 students, 8 received their GED and 2 their high school diplomas.
Emily Wheaton, one of the teachers at JSC, believes their education process is greatly helping the youths in their facility, "Process that seems to work. We are able to do some pretesting to determine their foundation and what they're starting with and then from there we have materials, all our book materials, because of our Internet access is limited here. So, through the pretest and the book material, we're able to see what areas that she needs to work on or he needs to work on and then we just build from there. We start with the subject that they are already most successful at, what they score highest on those pretests, and give them a little taste of success as soon as possible with that first test and then build up to what area they might struggle the most with, tends to be the math." Wheaton adds, "The students here are so lucky in the fact that they have four teachers to a small amount of students and lots of one-on-one, lots of individual direction and instruction based on their needs. Everyone comes in a different place academically and we go to them and meet them where they're at and then try to build from there in order for them to be successful. They do get a lot, probably more direct instruction than they would in a traditional classroom, and it just tends to work."
Wednesday's graduate
The small ceremony held for Wednesday's graduate was filled with supporters of the young woman.
"We're excited today to celebrate one of our students at the Juvenile Services Center for completing her GED. When she came in, she was very assertive that this is something that she desired for herself. She wanted to accomplish this goal and we set on a plan for what we would do, whether it would be [her] high school diploma or her GED. Once she determined it would be her GED, we began studying, taking practice tests. She's been working in the evenings, on the weekends, doing everything she can do to fulfill this desire of hers to leave JSC with her degree. And she was able to do that in a very quick amount of time." Said Wheaton.
Family support
Cassandra Hamel, the mother of the new graduate, attended the ceremony in support of her daughter. She was filled with relief and joy, "We struggled with her getting the help she needed through public education. It was a fight year after year. It just pretty much came down while she was in here. She was getting a lot more one-on-one that she needed and a few weeks ago she asked me to sign her up for her GED because she only had a few credits left to do on her diploma and I did. There were days she would call me saying she couldn’t, couldn’t figure out the math, she didn’t know she was going to do it. And I kept telling her this education is yours, it’s going to benefit you in the long run, and I just kept having to push her to make her own decision on it. This is what she wanted for her future and she's got high goals. I know she can accomplish that. It was just trying to get this education aspect done."
Hamel highlights the importance of small classroom settings, "It was a huge success seeing after watching her struggle in the public school system and we've tried for years to get more one-on-one for her. And I know she struggled. I know a lot of other kids struggle with that. And it was the smaller setting, a lot more one-on-one where the educators took the time to explain stuff, break it down and work at the child's pace, not trying to work as a big group to push them to move."
The soon-to-be 18-year-old plans on pursuing her education further by attending university.