RAPID CITY, S.D. - With just over two weeks until the official start of the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, traffic from early visitors tends to arrive pretty early.
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to share the roadways and be aware of the drivers and bikers around them. For people in cars, SUVs and trucks this means being on the lookout for smaller motorcycles, especially in a vehicle's blind spots – usually just behind the front doors – during lane changes.
Lt. David Switzer with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says it’s important to take the time to look, “Make sure you’re checking your blind spots, especially this time of year. It’s very easy for a motorcycle to be in that blind spot when you’re just looking in your mirror, so take a peek over your shoulders.”
Lieutenant Switzer says both cars and motorcycles can make themselves a lot more visible by running headlights even during the daytime.
He advises bikers to make sure they're wearing a helmet and protective gear and to move out of blind spots quickly when passing another vehicle.