- Early afternoon (1-4 pm)
- Late afternoon early evening (4-8 pm)
- Overnight (9 pm - 3 am)
- larger than 2” hail (larger than golfball)
- 70-80 mph wind gusts
- torrential rain and flooding
- Isolated tornadoes
Todays severe weather threat can be defined by several (ingredient) trains crossing a single point - and figuring out what time the trains will cross the intersection and whether one of those trains will hit another.
The collision of ingredients is expected to bring several different waves of storms over a 24 hour period - and determining the strength of each wave will depend on what train is coming through the station at that time.
A cold front will slowly slide south today, with storms firing off the line and feeding on its instability.
Dew points are cresting 60° in many locations - particularly north of the line. Temperatures north of the boundary will be in the 60s and 70s… temperatures south of the boundary will crest the 80s to possibly mid 90s. Temperature contrasts of that volatility rarely are quiet - particularly when upper level support is expected to swing through this afternoon and overnight in two distinct waves.
When storms fire off, outflow boundaries (cool air) will collide with outflow from other thunderstorms and create more boundaries. These boundaries could spin thunderstorms, lock thunderstorms into stationary positions, create surges in hail and rain, or dramatically increase lightning potential in a short amount of time.
In short - today will be random. Many folks may see little to no action - others could have a “Piedmont” day with very little warning. The best thing to do today is have a way to receive warnings - keep a sturdy shelter within striking distance if you plan on being outdoors.
Have a plan. Be prepared, not scared.
Good chance we’ll see a show today. Be safe.
