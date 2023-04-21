RAPID CITY, S.D. - When it comes to creating an accurate picture of what is happening in our atmosphere, meteorologists use radar, satellite and weather balloons. However, the most useful tool is real observations of what is actually happening within a storm.
Unfortunately, the National Weather Service (NWS) doesn't have enough employees to send people out on every storm. That's where the public comes in.
Submitting storm reports is one of the most helpful ways to contribute to the scientific community.
Submitting Accurate Storm Reports:
Submitting storm reports is an easy process, but it needs to be done correctly to ensure its usefulness. To submit the most accurate storm report possible, you need to provide an exact location, a photo if possible and accurate measurements.
There are several ways to provide a specific location, such as a street address, the closest intersection and town or latitude and longitude, which can be found using your phone if it has GPS. The best way to submit a storm report is to use a free app called mPing, which uses your phone's location so the NWS knows exactly where you are submitting the report from.
"If you're reporting your location manually, you really need to have a specific location," said Susan Sanders, a meteorologist with the Rapid City NWS.
Photos and Videos:
Photos and videos are also very useful, especially in the case of hail and tornadoes. When sending a photo of hail, make sure you have something for a size reference, like a quarter or a ruler.
Videos and pictures are a big help in identifying tornadoes, which can be challenging to identify to the untrained eye.
Matthew Bunkers, a meteorologist with the Rapid City NWS explained, "We often get reports of tornadoes that aren't really tornadoes, and it can be very challenging sometimes to identify a tornado. The key is that you see rotation within the cloud or within the funnel that you may think could be a tornado."
If you're not sure, send the video or photo to the NWS. You can submit a picture or video to the NWS twitter account, they also have a way to submit reports on their website.
Reporting Wind Speeds:
Estimating wind speeds can be challenging, and unless you have an anemometer, don't bother trying to estimate the wind speed.
"Rather than trying to say the winds are 60 or 70 miles an hour. It's best to describe what's going on," Sanders said.
Severe Weather Safety:
The National Weather Service is holding a presentation on severe weather safety online on Tuesday, April 25th, at 2 p.m. MT. The link for registration can be found here.