RAPID CITY, S.D.- Two people graduated from Pennington County's DUI court on Wednesday, and together, they could've faced a combined 12 years in prison. Instead, they chose to go through DUI court, one of three specialized programs that focus efforts on rehabilitation.
7th Circuit Magistrate Judge Sarah Morrison presides over this program and explains that incarceration is actually the 'easy way' for the participants, but instead, they chose to fight for sobriety and a new way of life.
"Typically, they're going to have at least a DUI four offense or higher. A DUI four as a Class 5 Felony, punishable by five years in penitentiary. And if they're accepted in the program and sentenced to it, all of that time is suspended on the condition that they successfully complete their program," Judge Morrison explains.
Recognizing that alcohol addiction and related DUI offenses aren't always difficulties that can be solved by serving time behind bars, the program is designed for those who choose sobriety, and keep making that choice, day after day.
Patricia Two Bulls, one of today's DUI court graduates, explains the challenge. "It took a lot of me taking accountability. There was a lot of obligations we had to the court, and it was a question of 'can I do it?'"
DUI court participants go to classes, counseling sessions, and court appearances with Judge Morrison weekly, with each session aiming to solve the underlying causes of addiction and the related infractions. For Two Bulls, confidence in herself and strategies to cope with life's difficulties made all the difference. "Mine was more on a mental health side that I really needed help, and it helped me grow so much...my confidence just built when it came to my sobriety and it just got better since. And the confidence is something I've always lacked in my life, which always led to my drinking. And so with my confidence now, I just feel so much better about life. I mean, I look forward to it," she says.
Judge Morrison explains that the services provided by the county are tailored to the needs of each DUI court participant, giving them the personalized tools they need to step into sobriety and away from the criminal justice system. "The most fantastic part of this program is even though we have it set a certain way, it ends up individually tailored to each participant and what their needs, where their needs are the greatest, and where they need the most tools to be successful," Judge Morrison adds.
Two Bulls ended up with a DUI while in the program, which resulted in her release, but in a rare opportunity, she was given the chance to start it again. This time, she made it to graduation. "The fact they took another chance on me, I mean, that was a true blessing, because if it wasn't for that chance, I would probably be in prison to this day. And so the fact is that they believed in me and gave me that chance, I took full advantage of everything I could learn. And it just worked miracles."