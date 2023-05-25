RAPID CITY, S.D.-- Banners honoring the community's veterans are starting to go up in Rapid City with the father of one of South Dakota's senators joining the lineup. A banner for Harold Thune, father of John, is near the corner of 5th and Main. Harold served in the US Navy as an F-6 Hellcat Fighter Pilot during World War Two. He earned the Distinguished Flying Cross and now takes his place with the other vets who have banners.
Senator Thune was unable to make it for the hoisting of his father's banner but a trusted member of his state office was on hand, taking plenty of photos. Deputy State Director for Senator John Thune Qusi Al-Haj says, "It means a great deal. You know, Senator Thune has always been very proud of his father and what he has done in service of our nation during the Second World War, before and after."
The veteran banners will continue going up heading into Memorial Day weekend. To learn more about the Veterans Honor Banner Project visit HERE.