RAPID CITY, S.D– Senator John Thune visited Rapid City on Monday, meeting with and talking to local officials. Thune's first stop was the Midco Fiber Forward Luncheon at Elevate Rapid City's David Lust Accelerator Building.
Fiber Forward is a program involving a $500 million investment to deliver high-speed internet access in underserved rural parts of the country. Originally announced in 2019, the company hopes to bring 10G networks to residential and business locations by 2025.
Throughout the Black Hills region, Midco will set aside $35 million for residents, with major communities including Box Elder, Rapid City, and Spearfish. There are currently 11,000 miles worth of active fiber networks, and Midco says that this program will double the amount of coverage nationwide once Fiber Forward is complete.
Thune says high-speed access will help residents across several platforms, including healthcare and precision agriculture. "So when you get this kind of investment where they are laying fiber, which really does deliver those high speeds, it is really a powerful engine for the economy and I think a big magnet to attract businesses to this area.”
Thune also joined a meeting today with members of the Rushmore Electric Cooperative during their roundtable discussion. Rushmore Electric provides power for eight rural co–ops in Western and Central South Dakota.