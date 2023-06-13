The current Supreme Court session has only a couple of weeks left to determine whether or not to wipe out student loan debt.
President Biden's student loan cancellation plan is a part of his commitment to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loans for 43 million people.
Senator Thune's thoughts on Biden's student loan forgiveness:
"My hope will be that the court will find that this is executive overreach, that the president does not have the authority to literally wipe out basically a trillion dollars on the balance sheet of the federal government. And effectively, what it does is it transfers debt, because that's what this is, this is debt from the 13% of the people who have student loans in this country to the 87% of American taxpayers who don't. There is a huge subsidy from 87% of the American people to the 13% who have student loans, who, by the way, agreed to pay back those student loans when they took them out." Thune continued, "It'd be a huge transfer of debt from the 13% to the 87% of American taxpayers. Most [of] the taxpayers that I'm talking about are people who either one, went to college, would pay back their debts or scrimp and save so that they could get through, and with help from parents or didn't have the opportunity go to college. That's a lot of the American public. And you've got a lot of folks in the 13%, in many cases, these are not just undergraduate degrees, these are postgraduate degrees. These are people who have very bright futures in terms of the income we're going to generate over the course of their lifetime. The idea that we would send the message to the American people that you can take out loans and not have to pay them back strikes me as it's very much at odds with everything that you try as a country, as a nation, the sort of values that you try to instill when it comes to repaying your debts and your loans."
Predicted outcome:
"When the decision comes down, in all likelihood, my expectation is, and I know this for a fact, I think the courts to rule in favor of what I think is the American people and against the Biden Administration. But is that a 5-4 or a 6-3? There are members on the court who probably would defend the president's position and the authority that he's used here. But I think if you look again at the Constitution, power of the purse, in the power to take on debt resides with the Congress. It's Article I of the Constitution. And so, the president shouldn't be able to spend literally or incur almost trillion dollars of debt without having any approval by the United States Congress. That's where the Constitution says the power of the purse or the ability to spend money resides. So, I think it's a fairly clear-cut case. I hope the court will come to that conclusion, but it wouldn't surprise me if in the dissent the Democrat appointees to the court would defend the president's position."
When to expect a decision:
"It's imminent. Now, whether that means tomorrow or the next day or the next week. The current court session ends at the end of the month. So, all of the decisions that they will issue will come out in the next few days. And this is a case which they took up and heard arguments on and will be issuing a decision on. The question really now is a matter of timing but it will be by the end of this month and very likely could be, again, tomorrow or the next day. Typically, those decisions come out on Wednesdays or Thursdays, and this is a big one because it has a potentially trillion-dollar impact, trillion dollars that gets added to the debt."