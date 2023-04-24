RAPID CITY, S.D. — When it comes to looking for a home, a stunning fireplace feature can easily make a sale.
Here is a look at three homes currently on the market in Rapid City with great statement fireplaces.
4616 Staton Place, Rapid City - Listed for $419,900
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3
- Size: 3,000 sq. Ft.
- Acreage: 0.25
- Year built: 1955
This renovated home is an entertainer’s dream with its open-concept kitchen and living room space complete with sophisticated light fixtures, a picturesque fireplace and large picture windows. You’ll find the owner’s sweet at the top of spiral stairs, complete with an en-suite featuring a free-standing soaking bathtub and rain shower. Out back, you’ll be able to enjoy a private porch with a fenced-in yard.
4330 Timberlane Place - Listed for $620,000
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Size: 3,036 sq. Ft.
- Acreage: 0.25
- Year built: 1955
This gourmet kitchen is any chef’s dream with its cherry wood cabinetry with beveled glass accents, granite countertops, two ovens and two cooktops, an island and a secured walk-in pantry. Its open concept allows you to flow right into the front living space, complete with wood floors, large windows and an electric fireplace with stacked stone. Upstairs you will find the private owner’s suite with a walk-in closet and space-like bathroom with heated tile floors, a corner jetted tub and a corner walk-in shower. Enjoy the walkout basement with an oversized family room with a wet bar and more.
23800 Anna Court - Listed for $799,900
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 4
- Size: 4,755 sq. Ft.
- Acreage: 0.28
- Year built: 2017
This townhome is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in the Village on the Green subdivision and offers views of the golf course with no neighbors behind. This modern designed home still captures rustic charm with its custom features including a high-efficiency fireplace, white oak floors, walnut cabinets and finishes and more. In addition to an oversized, fully furnished three-car garage, this home boasts a golf cart garage with a separate entrance, perfect for any golf enthusiast.