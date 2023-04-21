RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakota maintains a state Report Card system that grades each public school on a variety of metrics. We are sharing the results of the report card for every school with you each week to see how each school measures up.
It is worth noting, that these statistics only reflect the numbers for that school and this is only one perspective of the school. The overall quality of education encompasses more than just these statistics.
Each week, we will be diving into Rapid City’s schools to see how they rate, continuing with General Beadle Elementary School, located at 10 Van Buren St.
According to data pulled from the 2021-22 school year, Meadowbrook had 412 students enrolled. Of those students, 52.18% identified as American Indian/Alaska Native, 17.72% were Hispanic/Latino, 16.50% were white, 11.41% identified as two or more races, and the remaining students identified as Asian or Black/African American.
Here’s a dive into how General Beadle Elementary was rated by the system, as well as some other demographics:
MORE LIKE THIS
How does Meadowbrook Elementary compare to other elementary schools in Rapid City?
See how Black Hawk Elementary ranks on the state report card
How South Canyon Elementary measures up based on the state report card
Here is how Pinedale Elementary measures on the state report card
Here’s how Corral Drive Elementary ranks in subject proficiency, teacher quality and more