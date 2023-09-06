PIERRE, S.D. – In a significant development for South Dakota's Department of Public Safety (DPS), Governor Kristi Noem announced the retirement of Craig Price, the current Secretary, and the appointment of Robert (Bob) Perry as his successor, effective September 22.
Craig Price, a seasoned leader with an extensive law enforcement career, had long planned to retire from state government in 2023. He expressed his gratitude and reflections on his journey in an official retirement letter addressed to Governor Noem.
Governor Noem commended Price's service, stating, "Craig Price has been an outstanding leader and public servant throughout his law enforcement career. His experience, insight, and discernment have been incredibly valuable to me while serving as Governor. We have seen many unprecedented challenges over the past several years here in South Dakota, including floods, storms, violent protests, and a worldwide pandemic. Craig was always a steady hand who brought calm to every situation and focused on finding solutions. He has been one of my closest advisors and a dear friend. He has my highest respect. May God richly bless him in his retirement from the State of South Dakota."
In his retirement announcement, Craig Price reflected on his unexpected and rewarding journey, saying, "When I started as a State Trooper in 1997, I just needed a job, and retirement in 2023 seemed light years away. I had no idea how rewarding it would be serving our state every day since. Serving on Governor Noem's cabinet has been the highlight of my career. I have a lot of people to thank, but no one more than my wife of 26 years, Kami, and our two daughters, Remington and Lavin. My career would not have been possible without their absolute support."
Assuming the role of Secretary of Public Safety, Bob Perry brings a wealth of law enforcement experience to the position. His career began as a Trooper for the Pennsylvania State Police in 1990 and included service as a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in 1997, with a stint in Pierre, SD. Perry's career progressed to Supervisory Special Agent in Rapid City, SD, in 2006 and culminated in the role of Assistant Special Agent in Charge, overseeing FBI activities in South Dakota, North Dakota, and Northern Minnesota.
Governor Noem acknowledged the challenges Perry faces, stating, "Bob has big shoes to fill, and he has a strong career in law enforcement – in the field, in investigatory roles, and in leadership – to keep the people of South Dakota safe."
Bob Perry holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Anthropology with a focus on Criminal Justice from East Stroudsburg University. Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity, Perry said, "I appreciate Governor Noem giving me this opportunity. I look forward to leading the Department of Public Safety. I intend to honor the outstanding values, mission, and accomplishments of the DPS team and to support and lead them in building on those successes. I am excited to support Governor Noem and contribute to her vision for South Dakota."
Bob Perry, who has been married to his wife Amy for 33 years and has two adult sons, Owen and Charlie, as well as a grandson Tripp, is set to assume his new role as Secretary of Public Safety as South Dakota looks ahead to the next chapter of leadership in its Department of Public Safety.