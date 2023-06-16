RAPID CITY, S.D. – A South Dakota Mines student has been awarded the Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation, or SMART, scholarship by the U.S. Department of Defense.
Gretchen Noble, a Rapid City native and sophomore at SD Mines, is the first woman in university history – and the second Mines student in the last two years – to receive the scholarship.
Noble says it’s a dream come true, “I’m honestly incredibly honored. I’m really happy. It’s amazing because I’ve always been interested in STEM since I was really little, and being able to combine it with my interest in the military and protecting all of our soldiers is amazing.”
SMART will cover Noble’s remaining three years of tuition and provide mentorship, summer internships and full time employment when she begins her career.
She will intern summers at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Bethesda, MD and says she looks forward to the experience. “One of their motto’s is ‘The nation’s fleet starts here,’ and that is really true. I actually went and visited the base in D.C. recently and learned so much about what they do.”
The scholarship offers students hands-on experience from the Department of Defense and helps jump-start a recipient’s career. It is highly competitive – only 18 percent of applicants receive the scholarship each year and must pass an essay stage, then be interviewed and selected by a DoD facility for sponsorship.