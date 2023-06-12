RAPID CITY, S.D. - About one year ago, a devastating flood took out large portions of the communities along the Yellowstone River. On June 13, 2022, a significant amount of rainfall, ranging between 7.5 and 9.5 inches, descended upon the northern portion of Yellowstone National Park. The already heavy downpour, coupled with the melting snow in the higher elevations, resulted in a massive flood that swept through the park. This event sparked a need for better preparation and understanding of how communities can mitigate the impact of such disasters.
The faculty and students at South Dakota Mines took up the task of collecting perishable data to gain a deeper understanding of the flooding's effects.
Calvin Tohm, a graduate researcher from SD Mines, explained, "A day or even two days after the event, they were already going out and, you know, repairing roads, repairing bridges so they could use them. So that didn't go away very quickly. Even, you know, banks that would erode all of that disappears relatively fast. So all of that is what we were interested in, things that would disappear quickly, but it is vital in our understanding of all the flooding back to the community."
Furthermore, the data collected after the flood plays a vital role in designing infrastructure that can withstand natural disasters.
"If anything, it just starts sort of, you know, drive in the point that we need to start taking into consideration maybe better design practices, you know, how does the environment impact the roads, infrastructures, things like that," Tohm added.
It was discovered through this research that our current design practices are inadequate. Infrastructure located in floodplains is currently designed to withstand 100-year flood events.
However, Tohm said, "Our current hundred-year design practice isn't sufficient anymore. Maybe we need to start looking at two, three, 500, even a thousand-year flood design."
To determine the occurrence frequency of flood events, geologic flood records are utilized. It is important to note that the term "100-year flood" does not mean it happens every hundred years; it refers to the probability of such an event occurring each year. For instance, a 100-year flood event has a one percent chance of occurring each year. The flood in Yellowstone last year was a 500-year flood.
While the Yellowstone flood was devastating, the lessons learned from it can help us become better prepared for future events. The data collected provides valuable insights into the impact on infrastructure and the environment, prompting the consideration of improved design practices. By incorporating a broader understanding of flood occurrences and their probabilities, communities can enhance their preparedness and resilience to natural disasters.
The knowledge gained from studying events like the Yellowstone flood enables us to make informed decisions regarding infrastructure development and planning. By continually expanding our knowledge and adapting our practices, we can work towards creating more resilient communities that are better equipped to face the challenges posed by natural disasters.
Here is a video from the National Park Service of some of the flood damage.