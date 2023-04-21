Unable to play video
RAPID CITY, S.D. - The South Dakota Mines football program is currently working through the final week of its spring practice schedule.
The Hardrockers held their 14th practice on Thursday afternoon, in anticipation for their spring game on Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m.
Recap of the 2022 season
South Dakota Mines made tremendous strides last season, finishing 6-3 in the RMAC Conference and 7-4 overall.
The Hardrockers return six starters on offense and six starters on defense, including quarterback Jayden Johannsen and running back Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez.
But South Dakota Mines will have to replace its top three receivers, along with a couple of offensive linemen and a few players on the defensive side of the ball.
Charlie Flohr, SD Mines head football coach
"We knew we were going to lose 18 great seniors last year and this senior class coming up is only at seven," said Charlie Flohr. "So we knew we had to go out and recruit all positions as hard as we could knowing that those guys are really going to be our future maybe a year sooner than what we had expected. So when we went out and recruited our recruiting class, that was one thing we really tried to put an emphasis on is just getting more depth all the way across the board."
Overall, Flohr says this year's team is young.
But he says a lot of athletes have already stepped up and he feels the program is heading in the right direction.
Coach Flohr is excited to see how his players perform on Saturday during the spring game.
"You know the biggest thing for me is I just want our guys to go out and compete," said Charlie Flohr. "Show what they've learned the last 14 practices. Give us a true evaluation of who each person is. We have our veteran guys so we still want to make sure that they're getting some good quality game experience. But its really about the younger guys giving them an opportunity to go out in a game type atmosphere when the lights are on and just kind of see how they handle things." 5:05
The Hardrockers open the regular season on Friday, September 1 at home against Valley City State.
Spring football practice at South Dakota Mines
SD Mines football 1.jpgUpdated
SD Mines football 2.jpgUpdated
SD Mines football 3.jpgUpdated
SD Mines football 4.jpgUpdated
SD Mines football 5.jpgUpdated
SD Mines football practice.jpgUpdated
SD Mines head football coach Charlie Flohr.jpgUpdated
SD Mines quarterback Jayden Johannsen.jpgUpdated