RAPID CITY, S.D.- The South Dakota Highway Patrol recently increased their starting wage to $30.03 an hour for new troopers, and they're currently hiring certified and non-certified applicants.
It's a common misconception that Highway Patrol is only for the highways and interstates. In a state like South Dakota with many rural areas and small law enforcement agencies, troopers are often primary or backup officers for a variety of calls for service. "Especially in those smaller communities, a lot of times we are the only law enforcement that's available to respond. So a lot of people believe that we just write crashes and we just stop speeding cars. That's not true. We respond to all the same calls if need be," explains Trooper Elyse Helkenn with the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
Helkenn explains that troopers also assist city and county law enforcement agencies in Rapid City and wherever else they may be needed. "If an agency asks for assistance, we're going to go help them no matter what," she says.
No two days in law enforcement are ever the same, and Helkenn explains that's especially true with the South Dakota Highway Patrol, since she has more control over where she works. "We start our days from our driveway, we have take home cars. So I get in my car. I say that I'm ready to go and I decide where I want to work for the day," she says. "I work around the Rapid City area so I could be working in Rapid City down by Custer, all sorts of different places, which is just awesome. We're out there trying to make traffic stops, enforce traffic violations, and reduce the number of crashes. Other days, we're responding to just crash after crash, and some days we're doing nothing but assisting other agencies."
With the independence and mental agility essential for work as a trooper, Helkenn says there's one characteristic that makes applicants stand out- motivation. "We like to see life experience most likely, whether that's military or some college or even working at something like our local jails, that really helps out in that process," she adds. "We like to see people who are highly motivated that have a good head on their shoulders, who can withstand that change day to day, because no call is routine and things will change at the drop of a hat."
Trooper Helkenn says that although the job can be tough, it's rewarding. "A lot of times on the Highway Patrol, we might be that saving grace that helps a tourist stranded on the side of the road."
Applications for the state trooper role with the South Dakota Highway Patrol close Friday.