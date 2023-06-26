PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - Pennington county Sherriff's Office stated that there was an accident on SD Highway 244 that has traffic down to one lane. The accident occurred the Palmer Gulch KOA campground. A vehicle has rolled over in the ditch. All occupants are out of the vehicle are out now and there is an attempt to tow the vehicle out of the ditch. The occupants are being attended to by medical personnel at the moment.
