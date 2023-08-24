SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that charges are being filed against two inmates for an assault on correctional officers at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls. Lester M. Monroe and Kyle L. Jones are facing Attempted Murder and Aggravated Assault Against A Law Enforcement Officer charges for the Thursday morning incident.
The assault occurred at 8:30 a.m. in Unit D of the Jameson Annex. The targeted correctional officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released. Subsequently, the two inmates will also face a second Aggravated Assault Against A Law Enforcement Officer charge for attacking a second correctional officer who came to the aid of their colleague. The second officer was treated at a local hospital and discharged.
Attorney General Jackley characterized the incident as violent, acknowledging the swift response of Department of Corrections staff in gaining control of the situation. He expressed his thoughts and support for the affected officers and their families.
Lester M. Monroe, aged 48, is currently serving time for Simple Assault on Law Enforcement from Minnehaha County and Receiving/Transferring a Stolen Vehicle from Bennett County. Kyle L. Jones, aged 30, is serving time for First Degree Manslaughter, Eluding a Police Officer, and Unauthorized Ingestion of a Controlled Substance, all from Minnehaha County.
The State Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting an inquiry into the incident, while the Attorney General’s Office is overseeing the prosecution.
Department of Corrections Secretary Kellie Wasko said, “I applaud the swift actions of security staff to get control of this situation. The Governor has been fully briefed and engaged. The Warden and I wish the officer a full recovery. Please refer all additional questions on this matter to the Attorney General’s Office.”
The incarcerated individuals, Monroe and Jones, remain confined at the State Penitentiary. As per the U.S. Constitution, they are presumed innocent until proven guilty.