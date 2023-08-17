South Dakota's Attorney General, Marty Jackley, has issued a warning to residents of the state regarding potential donation scams. These scams have emerged recently, seeking financial contributions under the pretext of aiding victims affected by the significant wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.
Attorney General Jackley underscores the unfortunate reality that in the aftermath of disasters, there are unscrupulous individuals who exploit the compassion of the public by creating fraudulent schemes. He emphasizes, "The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division encourages people to only donate to reputable organizations that are actually raising funds for this disaster."
Attorney General Jackley has highlighted the official recommendations from the Hawaii Governor's Office. Donors are encouraged to contribute to three established organizations: The American Red Cross, the Hawaii Community Foundation, or directly to the Maui Strong Fund. Those who wish to make contributions can do so through the following website: https://www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong.
To assist those with concerns regarding donation solicitations, Attorney General Jackley's Consumer Protection Office is available for assistance. Individuals seeking clarification can reach out to the office via telephone at 1-800-300-1986 or by email at consumerhelp@state.sd.us.