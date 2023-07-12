RAPID CITY S.D. – The 16th Annual Black Hills Chamber Music Festival Children's Concert took place at General Beadle Elementary this Wednesday.
Michael Hill, executive director of the Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills said the program it’s meant to get kids engaged in the arts through music. He stated “Every program has a story, has a message and the music – it’s classical music, there’s some movie music, popular music that the kids enjoy. It’s always the importance and intensity of music and today it was, ‘With music and your imagination, anything is possible.’”
Hill said children who get involved with the arts stay in school longer and music has benefits that last their whole lives. He continued, “It’s an important part of engaging them into the arts – getting them involved. They participate, [and] the benefits are all around for the whole community.”
The program attracts world-renowned musicians and featured everything from classical pieces to popular compositions from films like Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Pirates of the Caribbean and the Lego Movie.
Hill said, “These are some of the top musicians from [the] top orchestra’s around the country. Several of them have a multitude of Grammys behind them and they love coming here to the Black Hills. They come year after year.” Hill sees the program as a unique opportunity for kids saying, “We started the concert with our discovery of strings program. The kids got to perform for the other children. They get to see their friends performing. They get involved.” Musical instruments were provided to participating children to make the program accessible to everyone.
Hill said, “We come to them, we have the instruments for them. These are really nice quality violins, violas and cellos. They get to play them all summer long and then we’re gonna coordinate them into the school system throughout the year.”
The Children’s Family Concert Series will continue on to Hill City, Sturgis and Lead. They are also holding their flagship Classical Concert Series at the Journey Museum in Rapid City this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.