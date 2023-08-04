Never miss a weather update with the NewsCenter1 Weather App. Download it for iPhone and Android.
featured
Scattered thunderstorms Friday & Saturday, Anna Hamelin has the details in her morning forecast
NewsCenter1 Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Top 5
-
"One hit me!" One group's experience being stuck on Pactola in heavy hail, with videos
-
Felony Alert Rapid City: Man wanted for nine felony warrants including identity theft, drugs and hit and run
-
RCPD Update Email: Large Rocks on the Interstate
-
Check Out These Black Hills Hail Photos from July 30
-
"It is almost a steady stream of traffic": Sturgis gets roads ready for 2023 rally