BOX ELDER, S.D.- 8,942 sexual assaults were reported in the United States military in 2022, and a program at Ellsworth Air Force Base is dedicated to the prevention of sexual crimes as well as helping victims. The Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Team works to promote a culture of respect and unity and helps sexual assault victims on their healing journeys.
"When somebody experiences sexual assault, it's really important that they know exactly who is a safe person to go to, where they can go and just be believed, have confidentiality and know that they're going to be supported and get help," says Kristin Houghton, a Victim Advocate for the SAPR Program.
Bernie McFarling, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator for the SAPR Team, explains that prevention of assaults long before they can happen is also an important part of their job. "We want to look at what can we do six months, a year, two years prior to that potential sexual assault happening, and creating an environment in which those types of things won't happen, including things like sexual harassment, discrimination, language that's degrading and humiliating," she says.
If an airman, adult dependent, or civilian employee does become a victim of sexual assault, the team provides mental health and medical help, victim advocates, and legal help, and they offer multiple reporting options. A restricted report allows the victim access to all of these resources but does not notify law enforcement or command staff, nor initiate an investigation. An unrestricted report also allows full resource access but will initiate an investigation and notify command staff. "A significant number of survivors would not come forward at all if there was not a restricted option," Houghton adds. "A significant number of the people that do come forward and make a restricted report later go on to restrict their report, and seek legal consequences once they have accomplished some of the healing."
The SAPR Team is made up of over 25 members, but they explain that the prevention of sexual assault is everyone's responsibility. "We need everyone to be involved. We need everyone to try to create those safe spaces, to try to encourage healthy relationships," says McFarling.
If you or someone you know is an Ellsworth airman and is a victim of sexual assault, resources are available here.