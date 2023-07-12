RAPID CITY, S.D. - The first reading of an ordinance to reinstate runoff elections for the offices of mayor and alderman took place at Rapid City's Legal and Finance meeting on Wednesday, July 12. The proposal aims to require candidates to secure fifty percent of the vote plus one to secure victory in a multi-candidate election.
In 2019, an amendment to the ordinance allowed the candidate with the highest number of votes to be elected, irrespective of whether they obtained a majority. However, concerns raised by citizens during the recent election led to the reevaluation of this provision.
Prior to 2019, Rapid City's elections required a runoff when multiple candidates were involved. In such cases, candidates needed to secure 50% of the vote plus one to avoid a runoff election. However, the ordinance was altered in 2019, shifting to a majority vote system. Until the recent mayoral election with five candidates, this change had not posed any issues. However, the possibility of a candidate winning with a significantly lower percentage of the vote brought the issue to the forefront once again.
Mayor Jason Salamun's commitment to reinstating the 50% plus one requirement became a priority upon his election. The intention was to revert to the previous system, ensuring that in multi-candidate elections, candidates would need to obtain a majority of the votes to secure victory. This change would lead to a runoff election between the two candidates with the highest number of votes if no majority was obtained initially.
"It's a big decision. And it's their first big decision, but it won't be our last one. So, I suppose we could kick it down the road. But I think while it's fresh in people's minds, I think it's important to discuss it and see what's in the best interest of the community and perhaps get the community's input because that's why I put it on there because I heard about it a lot on the campaign trail and I thought, well, there's one way to take care of this, put it on an agenda, let the city council decide if they agree," said Mayor Salamun.
Following the discussion regarding the item during the meeting, the committee decided to move the item forward to the next council meeting, which is scheduled for Monday, July 17. They did so without recommendation, indicating that further debate and analysis are necessary before a final decision can be made.