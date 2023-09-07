HERMOSA, S.D. – People looking to own a Black Hills mainstay might just have their opportunity.
Roy’s Black Hills Twin Drive-in is up for sale. The owner, Roy Reitenbaugh, is putting the drive-in movie theater up for sale after more than a decade of running it.
The theater has become a favorite stop for locals and tourists alike and he says meeting new people was one of the most enjoyable parts of the job. Reitenbaugh said, “I enjoy it. It’s a lot of fun. I’ve met people from France, Finland, England, Australia and Canada all in one season. I mean, it’s amazing what all you can do out here.
Reitenbaugh says he is waiting for the right offer on the theater, but said he is only interested in selling to someone who wants to run it as a theater and not to someone who will tear the drive-in down.
The drive-in sits on a little more than sixteen and a half acres of land with two screens, projectors, and a building to run concessions.
The current asking price is $1.5 million.