STURGIS, S.D. – For a busy and bustling area such as the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, President Rod Woodruff says cleanup for the area started two weeks ago and continues daily.
"Right in the middle of a show, somebody is watching the show and there is another gentleman there with one of those little trash picker uppers – into the bag and off he goes," he said. "I think there are a few hundred people here Sunday. And I expect almost all of them to be gone by noon. But there's nothing blown around. There's nothing on the ground to blow around. They've done an excellent job of keeping this thing pristine."
Woodruff and his employees run a tight ship to make sure people have the best experience possible. Early on in the Chip's history, Woodruff wrote down a particular goal for him and his team to reach and this year it happened: zero complaints.
"It is important to continue to show improvements to people," said Woodruff. "And cleanliness is just real basic. Everybody appreciate it."
In Sturgis proper, home to the heart of the rally, vendors were packing up and getting on the road again.
"It really helps that we save all of our boxes from our display stuff so that we just go back, grab our display boxes, go back through, package it all, back up," Bobby from Highway Leather said. "And then when it comes to leather, we just place it in boxes, we put it on pallets and wrap it up really well, put it on our trucks and ship out to the next."
Highway leather is one of many vendors that were at the rally this year, and had locations throughout the Black Hills during the 10-day event. Out of Conyers in Georgia, he says that among their next locations was an event in Reno, Nevada.
Bobby adds that the rain proved very beneficial for sales this year for products like jackets as they prepare for 2024.
"We have got a storage unit out here, so we are stocking it up throughout the year and just getting prepared, looking at what the sales wear for each items and know what to stock up for," he said.