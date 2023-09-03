RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rock School Music Program, which started as a part-time after-school initiative for students ages 8 to 18, has blossomed into a thriving year-round program. This year's event marks the program's 21st anniversary with a resounding success at the Dahl Arts Center during its recent big summer concert.
The event showcased the remarkable talents of more than 15 young musicians who took the stage to perform for their friends and family.
The program's mission is to provide young musicians with the experience of being part of a real band. It offers a safe and supportive environment where students can interact and collaborate while learning to play the music that truly resonates with them.
Over the years, the Rock School Music Program has explored a wide range of musical genres, spanning from jazz and country to showtunes. However, it comes as no surprise that rock music remains a firm favorite among the aspiring musicians.
The program offers three semesters throughout the year for spring, summer and fall. The teachers recommend that a student enrolls at the beginning of the semester. They might be able to let students in after but it is no guarantee.
For more information head over to their Rock School website.