RAPID CITY, S.D. - Effective July 7, Dakota Asphalt LLC will be making minor concrete repairs, some road reconstruction, and asphalt paving on Red Rock Canyon Road and Idlewild Court. Red Rock Canyon Road will be limited to one lane in each direction from Chapel Lane to Snowmass Court. Idlewild Court will be closed to through traffic. See the below two maps for the two affected areas. The anticipated date of completion for this project is August 4, 2023.
If you have any questions, please contact Chris Romanjenko with Dakota Asphalt LLC at 605-600-1700.