RAPID CITY, S.D.- The Rapid City Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Lyle Blue Legs III. Blue Legs III is wanted in connection with a shooting that sent a six-year-old boy to the hospital with serious injuries on Friday, May 26.
The RCPD says their officers and detectives have spent hundreds of hours in the investigation of the shooting and in the apprehension of Blue Legs III, and are now seeking help from the public. A release from the RCPD says that "apprehending Blue Legs is one of the RCPD’s top priorities," and they "are committed to applying all appropriate law enforcement resources to ensure that happens."