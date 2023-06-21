RAPID CITY, S.D. - Storybook Island is preparing to host its 5th annual 'Adult Fun Night' on Saturday, June 24.
The event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and you must be 21 or older to get in.
'Adult Fun Night' is essentially a block party with food trucks, beer and seltzers available, live music, a silent auction, bingo, and a corn hole tournament.
The night's event has two main purposes according to Jackie Laws, executive director of Storybook Island.
"We do this event, one so adults that have children can come back into the park and have some fun without their children, and two, it's also a huge fundraiser for Winnie the Pooh Save the 100 Acre Wood. So, we're essentially fundraising for a brand-new treehouse. It will be 26 feet tall by 23 feet round, made out of solid concrete, and it'll be its own playground inside with talk tubes, rope nets, slides and an elevator so it stays in line with our all-abilities course that we have here. That project does have a $600,000 price tag, and right now we're about $100,000 away from our goal." Said Laws.
All money made on Saturday night will go towards the fundraiser.
Admission is $10 per person and a valid ID is required to enter.