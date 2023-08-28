NEWELL, S.D. – Representative Dusty Johnson paid a visit to Newell High School on Monday.
After a tour of the facility, he took questions from students and teachers in a town hall-style Q&A. Representative Johnson answered a variety of questions on a range of topics from how congress is set up to the war in Ukraine.
Representative Johnson said, “I know people like to sometimes wonder, ‘Is America's future very strong?’ When you come to places like Newell High School you know things are going to be okay.”
Among the issues Johnson discussed he described education, China, and increasing polarization as some of his top concerns.
He also discussed working and unemployment with students. Johnson recently introduced the TEENS Act to Congress, a bill that would allow teenagers to work later hours during school months.
Johnson said, “I think if you’ve got hard-working kids who want to work an extra hour we should let them. They can play “Call of Duty” until midnight, they can do athletics until midnight, but we have a federal government who’s telling them they can’t work past seven o’clock. My bill would give those kids the flexibility.”
Federal law currently restricts teenagers 14 and 15 years old from working before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m. during school days and restricts the number of hours they can work a week to 18.
Johnson said these are rules he has always found too restrictive, “I grew up in a working-class family. Work was a really big part of my story into a better life. I remember being annoyed as a fifteen-year-old, that if I wanted to close at the restaurant I was working at I couldn’t.”
The TEENS Act would allow 14 and 15-year-olds to work until 9 p.m. and increase the workable hours per school week to 24.