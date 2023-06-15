The South Dakota Department of Transportation posted the following update on its Facebook:
On Monday, June 19, 2023, repair work is scheduled to begin on the previously damaged westbound Interstate 90 bridge structure over U.S. Highway 183 (exit 226) at Presho. Repair work is necessary due to a bridge hit by an over-height vehicle last fall.
The repair project will be completed in three phases which include removal of the damaged sections of the bridge deck, replacement of the damaged girder, and then installation of new concrete to repair the bridge deck.
The segment of Highway 183 directly under I-90 will be closed to all traffic for approximately one week during the bridge deck removal. All on and off-ramps at exit 226 will remain open during the bridge deck removal process.
After the bridge deck removal is complete, Highway 183 will be reopened to traffic through mid-July. Highway 183 will be closed once again during the replacement of the damaged girder and the installation of new concrete to repair the bridge deck.
For additional travel impacts, oversize/over-height vehicle routes, and other project information, click here.