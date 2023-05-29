BOX ELDER, S.D. - The City of Box Elder has initiated roadway repair work on Radar Hill Road at several locations from the Highway 14/16 to Long View Road. The city has contracted with Simon Materials to complete the roadway repairs from the winter season and address some of the severe areas of degradation / potholes on the road surface.
Periodic traffic disruptions and road closures will occur during the hours of 7:00 am until 5:00 pm from May 29th through June 2nd . The road will remain open outside normal business hours. No work will be done over the Memorial Day weekend and traffic signs will be installed alerting drivers to active work areas.
Residents are encouraged to limit travel or take alternate routes during the active work periods.