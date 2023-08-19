HOT SPRINGS, S.D. – After starting his Hot Springs trip with a turtle rescue, South Dakota Rep. Rep. Dusty Johnson visited the Mammoth Site and hosted a town hall meeting for residents on Friday.
Held at Springs Coffee in the downtown area, a crowd of around 40 people gathered at the coffee shop's outdoor patio area where Rep. Johnson answered questions from residents and visitors. Questions ranged from national and international topics of interests such as border security, immigration laws, the PACT Act and continuing work on the United States' decision to pull out of Afghanistan.
Local issues were presented as well such as with the Wind Cave National Park elevator and the continued construction along the main streets of downtown Hot Springs.
"We have got a number of things that we need to follow up on, and a number of very specific concerns about the VA system," Rep. Johnson said.
The Hot Springs VA in particular has faced the potential for closure in the past, but he says there will be plans to help stop and prevent future issues at the facility.
"We talk to the VA on a regular basis, and we are going to make sure that we are following up so that we can try to get some movement in the right direction on those issues," Rep. Johnson explained.
Photos of Representative Dusty Johnson in Hot Springs
After his visit to Hot Springs, Representative Dusty Johnson held a pinning ceremony for Vietnam Veterans in Hermosa at the American Legion Post 303.