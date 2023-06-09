On June 7th, 2023, the Meade County Sheriff's Office, in partnership with the SD Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Robin T. Lemme, 61, Piedmont SD for the following offenses:
- Sexual Contact with a Child, Less than 16- Offender 16 years of age of older (Class 3 Felony)
- Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (Class 6 Felony)
Lemme is a registered sex offender and was current within his required registrations in Meade County.
The Meade County Sheriff's office will be unable to comment further regarding the details of this investigation, in an effort to protect the juvenile involved.
The MCSO urges all parents to monitor and be aware of your children's social media presence. There are numerous apps and opportunities for children to be exploited by predators wishing to harm our children.
These charges are allegations at this time.