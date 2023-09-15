M Hill

RAPID CITY, S.D. - In an annual tradition, South Dakota Mines students combine function and fun to give the letters on M Hill a fresh look. 

Students will hike up the hill and using a combination of paint and water, slide down the M while sitting on a frisbee. This both leaves the the M, and the student, covered with paint. 

The festivities are scheduled to begin around 2 p.m. 

Related: 

Tags