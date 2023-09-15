RAPID CITY, S.D. - In an annual tradition, South Dakota Mines students combine function and fun to give the letters on M Hill a fresh look.
Students will hike up the hill and using a combination of paint and water, slide down the M while sitting on a frisbee. This both leaves the the M, and the student, covered with paint.
The festivities are scheduled to begin around 2 p.m.
Related:
Wall Street Journal's Top 10 Recommended Colleges
WSJ Top 10 - #1
Updated
WSJ Top 10 - #2
Updated
WSJ Top 10 - #3
Updated
WSJ Top 10 - #4
Updated
WSJ Top 10 - #5
Updated
WSJ Top 10 - #6
Updated
WSJ Top 10 - #7
Updated
WSJ Top 10 - #8
Updated
WSJ Top 10 - #9 Tie
Updated
WSJ Top 10 - #9 Tie
Updated
WSJ Top 10 - #9 Tie
Updated