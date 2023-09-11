RAPID CITY, S.D. – Disasters such as the recent hurricanes and the earthquake in Morocco – often inspire people to give donations for the relief effort.
The American Red Cross in Rapid City says direct cash donations are the best way to help the cause. Officials say cash has flexibility that donations of items do not – and makes it easier to get relief where it needs to be.
Richard Smith, executive director for the American Red Cross in western and central South Dakota said, “We ask for cash donations. It’s much easier to manage those cash donations by purchasing items directly in-country rather than trying to purchase them from somewhere else, or to ship items over there that then get lost in the mail.”
Shipments getting lost aren’t the only issue caused by donating items directly. The cost of shipping, especially for overseas efforts, can exceed the cost of simply being able to purchase something local to the affected areas.
Those wishing to donate to relief efforts can send donations to the Rapid City Red Cross location or make a donation on the Red Cross website.