RAPID CITY, S.D. – An American Red Cross shelter is open for people affected by flash flooding in Spearfish, South Dakota. Staffed by Red Cross volunteer disaster responders, the shelter provides a safe place to stay, food, disaster health services and emotional support. The shelter is located at Spearfish High School, 1725 N Main St.
“We know this is an incredibly difficult situation for people whose lives have been upended because of this disaster,” said Richard Smith, executive director of the American Red Cross serving Central and Western South Dakota. “We’re grateful for our trained volunteers and our local partners who have been working to help those in need.”
Red Cross shelters are open to everyone in need regardless of race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation or citizenship status, and all disaster assistance is free. We don’t require people to show any kind of identification to enter a shelter — just their name and where they were living before the disaster. Our workers strive to treat everyone who comes to us with dignity and respect. The Red Cross helps people with a wide range of needs, including those with disabilities, mental illnesses, chronic health concerns and older adults.
Local response help needed
Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers help families with their immediate needs after a fire in their home and offer support during a very difficult time. As a DAT team member, you will provide emotional support, access to financial assistance and information to help families begin to recover. DAT team members respond to emergencies to provide immediate compassion and care. Training will be provided. Please consider joining the Red Cross as a volunteer today and bring help and hope to people in need. Find out more at redcross.org/givetime.