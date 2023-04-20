RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Regional Airport, the only full-service commercial airport in the Black Hills, enplaned 59,158 passengers during their 1st quarter of 2023. This number is a 13.9% increase from 2022's 1st quarter stats.
Why the increase?
According to Patrick Dame, the airport executive director, the increase can be attributed to the growth of the Black Hills region and the demand for travel.
"We're really excited to see this growth in the off season this year. We see the growth in the community and growth in the region. Most of our winter customers are primarily based around a good representation of the local community and the traveling that they're doing. We're seeing growth, just natural growth in the community, but also some pent up demand for people wanting to travel. Those are the things that we primarily would associate to seeing growth in our non-peak season." Said Dame.
The COVID-19 pandemic fatigue also plays a role in the increase. Dame states "I definitely think that there is some of the pandemic fatigue for people wanting to get out of Rapid City and travel. Some of that is pent up demand."
Future plans for the airport:
The Rapid City Regional Airport plans on expanding to help meet the demand.
"We're working through a number of projects here at the airport in design right now for the terminal. We're looking at a terminal expansion to be able to meet our summer peak demands that we have. The tourism season here is always our biggest season. We more than double our passengers from the winter months into the summer months as we have people coming in to visit the beautiful Black Hills. We're working to be able to meet the demand that we've got on the terminal building to be able to process passengers faster and to be able to have the gate space available. We're also going to see this year that there's going to be a decrease in nonstop destinations that we've got coming out of here. But we're going to see an increase in aircraft size going to those hub destinations that we've got." Said Dame.
National pilot shortage persists:
Though the demand for travel continues to increase, the nationwide pilot shortage remains a problem.
"Part of the pilot shortage issue that the industry is suffering from is a whole pilot and crew shortage. This is really causing the carriers to pull back to their traditional hub and spoke markets. They're increasing the size. More seats in a single airplane, bigger airplanes, but then maybe less nonstop options that are there and maybe less options for getting to any hub through the course of the day. Less frequency with that. So we do anticipate that this summer might be a little softer than previous summers, but you never know. We do expect that airplanes will be more full, so make sure that passengers are booking in advance, well in advance of their flights, to ensure that they get the seat that they need to be able to travel in and out of Rapid City." Explained Dame.
The pilot shortage will continue to be apparent for the foreseeable future but the Rapid City Regional Airport won't let that stop the terminal's positive growth.
"We're really excited to be able to continue to see growth. We've been seeing record years. 2019 was our last major record year. Now that we're kind of through the pandemic, we're hitting another record 1st quarter on this. We're hoping to see some more records coming forward into the future. I just think the natural growth of Rapid City, people moving here, the B-21 increases that we've got with the air base, all these things are positive things for the community and the continued growth of our airport." Said Dame.