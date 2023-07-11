SPEARFISH, S.D. - 7 Nickel Place is an amazing ranch home located on the edge of the city limits of Spearfish, South Dakota. The home is situated on .30 acres of land and features a large, open, fenced backyard. The attached single car garage is complemented by a shop that has been upgraded with LED lighting and 220V, with additional parking next to it.
The interior of the home is warm and welcoming, with a fireplace in the main living area, a formal dining space, and a spacious kitchen. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main floor, with an office area, second living space, 3rd bedroom, and 2nd bathroom in the basement.
The home has been updated with new flooring, paint, and fixtures throughout. The kitchen features updated appliances and granite countertops. The primary bedroom has its own private bathroom with a soaking tub and walk-in shower.
The backyard is perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing on a hot summer day. There is a large patio with a built-in barbecue, as well as a fire pit for cozying up on cool evenings.
7 Nickel Place is located in a quiet, desirable neighborhood close to schools, shopping, and restaurants. It is also just a short drive to the Black Hills National Forest and Spearfish Canyon.
This home is perfect for a family or couple looking for a spacious, updated home in a great location. It is move-in ready and ready for its new owners to enjoy.
Scroll through the photo collection to see this awesome home.
