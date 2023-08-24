SPEARFISH, S.D. - This lovely three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath townhome is located in the Sandstone Hills Subdivision and offers stunning views of Lookout Mountain.
The townhome is situated on just under a half acre and features a beautifully landscaped lot with a large private two-tier back patio. The primary bedroom has his-and-hers walk-in closets, and the kitchen features professional-grade appliances. The townhome has four levels and offers plenty of storage space, with the potential to finish the basement into another large family room or additional bedrooms. This well-maintained townhome is a must-see for anyone looking for a spacious and luxurious home in a great location.
